Woman high on drugs slays young daughter

7 SHARES Share Tweet

A pregnant woman allegedly high on drugs stabbed her three-year-old daughter to death in Navotas City Friday.

Police identified the suspect as Jin Paula Pelayo, 26.

Randy, the suspect’s father in-law, told police that he was visiting their house in Barangay North Bay Boulevard South when the suspect told him that she killed her daughter.



Randy went to their room and saw his granddaughter covered with blood. The 71-year-old man took his granddaughter to the Tondo Medical Hospital where she was declared dead due to seven stab wounds.

Pelayo was arrested shortly after the incident. Senior Supt. Dante Novicio, Navotas police chief, said that the suspect was seven months pregnant at the time of the incident.

Policemen recovered the kitchen knife that Pelayo allegedly used to kill her daughter.

Pelayo said that she killed her daughter because she transformed into a demon. “Nakita ko po s’ya na naging demonyo.

Natakot po ako kaya pinatay ko s’ya,” she said.

The suspect admitted that she was an illegal drug user and this, police said, could have caused her to kill the victim. (Jel Santos)

Related

comments