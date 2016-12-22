James Taylor cancels Manila gig due to alleged killings

Grammy-winning artist James Taylor has cancelled his forthcoming concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on February 25, 2017 due to the issues involving extrajudicial killings in the country.

Taylor’s full statement as posted on his website read:



“I’ve been eagerly looking forward to playing for my Philippine audience ever since we added Manila to our tour of the Pacific this coming February;”

“So it saddens me to cancel our concert there. I don’t think of my music as being particularly political but sometimes one is called upon to make a political stand;”

“The scourge of addiction is a worldwide problem and does serious harm, not only to the addict but to our society;”

“For a sovereign nation to prosecute and punish, under the law, those responsible for the illegal trade in drugs is, of course, understandable, even commendable; but recent reports from the Philippines of summary executions of suspected offenders without trial or judicial process are deeply concerning and unacceptable to anyone who loves the rule of law;

“I offer my heartfelt apologies for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause my Filipino friends but I must now announce that I will not be performing in Manila this February. All tickets sold will, of course, be fully refunded;

“I am grateful to my promoter, Renen de Guia, for his patience and understanding;”

“This decision will, in no way, affect my plans to perform as announced in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.”

Taylor is known for the hit songs “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Handy Man,” “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You),” “Smiling Face,” etc.

The American singer-songwriter has sold over 100 million albums and has earned 40 gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, multiple Grammy Awards.

The 68-year-old singer has also been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame.

