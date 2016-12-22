Leila: Duterte should be on top of drug list

Sen. Leila M. de Lima said yesterday that President Duterte should be on top of the drug list after admitting that he was dependent on fentanyl, a drug used by cancer patients to manage pain.

De Lima said the President should be the one to stop taking drugs which has affected his decision-making capabilities.



“At least I, whom he recklessly and wrongly accuses as a narco politician, haven’t taken a single addictive drug in my life, while he who runs amok and froths in the mouth like a rabid animal has the temerity to make up a list, when he should be on the top of that list,” De Lima said in a statement.

“Duterte should stop taking fentanyl because obviously it has already driven him to madness and to fits of paranoia where everyone he sees is either a drug addict or a drug lord,” she said.

“This is already all so hilarious if not for its murderous effect with the whole PNP and vigilante squads following his command to kill, kill, kill,” De Lima added.

The senator said she cannot reconcile how people would put their faith on Duterte who admitted to being dependent on an addictive drug.

“It’s incredible how people continue to believe Duterte’s drug-induced imaginations in who among politicians are drug lords and drug coddlers, after admitting he himself is dependent on the drug fentanyl,” De Lima said.

“I’m almost sure that the new list of drug lords/protectors is again laden with errors, or one which did not undergo a thorough process of verification/validation as would negate any doubt as to its veracity,” she said.

“It’s also saddening and frightening that even high-ranking public figures have swallowed hook, line, and sinker the fantasy that the Duterte administration has been weaving: That a single person was single-handedly responsible for the proliferation of drugs in our country, and that it took place only over the course of my term as Secretary of Justice,” she lamented.

Duterte had once again tagged De Lima, his staunchest critic and who called for a Senate probe into the extrajudicial killings in light of his administration’s war on drugs, as one of the active narco politicians in the Philippines.

De Lima has vehemently denied accusations she was responsible for the proliferation of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City when she was the Justice Secretary. (Hannah L. Torregoza)

Related

comments