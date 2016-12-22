PH not for sale – Duterte

The Philippines is not for sale to Russia and China, President Duterte told government forces, and assured them that he will not jeopardize the country’s sovereignty.

In a speech at the awarding ceremony of the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines golf tournament in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City Tuesday, Duterte told the police and military they have nothing to worry about despite his antagonistic stance against the country’s long-time ally the United States.



“My rift with the United States, do not worry about (it). I will not sell (the) Philippines to Russia and ano (China),” he said.

“Honestly, in fairness to (Chinese President) Xi Jingping, we never talked about military alliance,” he added, noting that their discussions were all about economic aid and trade and commerce.

In his remarks before the Presidential Security Group early this week, Duterte also assured the military and police that he has not agreed to any military alliance, particularly with Russia, which he is set to visit next year.

“Everybody’s concerned about pivot. I have not – for the life of me – agreed to any military alliance. Neither na may pinag-usapan kami ni (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. Of course, aid. And alam mo naman ‘yang rifles na winithheld ng America because of human rights violation,” he said. (Elena L. Aben)

