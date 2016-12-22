Tarpaulins vs EJK sprout in Ilocos Sur

STA. MARIA, Ilocos Sur – Catholic churches in Ilocos Sur continue to decry alleged extrajudicial killings on those said to be involved in illegal drugs here.

Tarpaulins wherein “Dika Mamapatay” (Do not kill), “Respetaren ti Biag” (Respect Life) and “No to Illegal Drugs” are printed are now being put within the premises of churches.



“What kind of values are we passing – on to our next generation if we say that these are normal? These incidents are no longer normal; what we are doing now is a form of silent protest advocating that the current situation on the killing of suspected drug personalities is wrong,” said Archbishop Marlo Peralta of the Archbishop of Nueva Segovia.

It was reported that from July to December 16, 2016, the Ilocos Sur police provincial office has recorded at least 39 killings of suspected illegal drug personalities with only three of the cases said to be solved.

The clergies have started to include in all their masses prayers for supposed victims, their families and even the government. (Freddie G. Lazaro)

