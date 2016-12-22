Why people fall for scams

There are a lot of different scams out there right now.

No matter how many scams are being reported in the news, you would be surprised at how many people are still being victimized by them.

Most scams make use of highly persuasive techniques. Yes! They are very persistent. Just as the famous news anchor Mike Enriquez says, “Hindi kita tatantanan!”



Unless and until you don’t fall for their scheme, they will not stop convincing you and persuading you to join them and do whatever it is that they are asking of you.

They will make you feel excited of what the “business” has to offer. They will do anything and everything just to get you on their side – they are always putting their best foot forward. They will not tell you anything but the good things – benefits, advantages, all the things that will make you go “Wow!”

Other scammers on the other hand, persuade people by instilling fear. They say things like, “If you don’t go into this business, you will lose a lot. You will miss half of your life. You will regret it for the rest of your life.”

So why is it that people are being victimized by these scams?

Here are some reasons.

IGNORANCE NEVER INVEST IN SOMETHING YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND NO MATTER HOW PROFITABLE IT MAY BE

They simply don’t know. Of course! If you yourself know that what you are getting yourself into is a scam, will you still go for it? Of course not!

And this is exactly how it is with other people. They simply rely on the information being fed to them by the scammers. They don’t do their own research. They don’t do any study or background checks on their own.

And this is exactly why in the end, when the truth comes out, it’s surprising and incredible how many people have been victimized.

This is why it’s very important to first study the industry, the business, or the endeavor that you want to enter into. Remember, you will be investing your money, time, and effort.

WHEN GREED SETS IN, LOGIC GOES OUT

There are some people who are just in a hurry to get rich.

They don’t want to put in any effort. They want instant, easy money. Once they get a taste of a huge profit, they can’t take it – they need to have more.

Remember, when it comes to investments, if the interest is high, the risk in losing in the investment is also high.

“Does this mean, Chinkee, that we shouldn’t desire to get rich?”

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to get rich. Even myself – I want that for me and my family.

But, what is the motive? What is the means? Is your intention for becoming rich to help other people? Are the means or methods by which you are acquiring wealth stepping on other people? It’s important for us to ask ourselves these questions.

For some people, they use people to get what they want. Even if that person will suffer in the end, they don’t care. What’s important is for them to get what they want.

That’s greed right there.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

Have you ever lost money in the past? Is it because of ignorance or greed? Can you share a good money lesson that you’ve learned?

To get more info on how to avoid scammers, please follow me at www.chinkeetan.com. (Chinkee Tan)

