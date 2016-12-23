2 dead as buses collide in La Union

AGOO, La Union – Two persons were killed while several others were injured in a collision between a Dominion and Partas bus in Barangay Sta. Fe here yesterday.

Police here identified the victims as Marlon B. Tumbaga, 43, and Rey B. Brioso, 23, both residents of San Antonio, Naguilian, La Union, and passengers of the Dominion bus.



Among those injured were drivers Constantino A. Salarzon, 42, of Pilar, Abra (Partas), and Rodel A. Tara, 43, of Sto. Domingo, Ilocos Sur (Dominion).

Investigation showed that the two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions at around 5:40 a.m. when the Partas bus (AEK 394) allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle.

The Partas bus occupied the opposite lane and crashed into the oncoming Dominion bus (UWL 843).

Several passengers of the two buses, including the drivers, were injured and taken to the hospital in this town.

Meanwhile, five persons were killed while three others were injured in separate vehicular accidents in Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte last week.

Police identified the victims as Bryan Jaylord Recaido, of Barangay Busiing Norte, San Ildefonso, Ilocos Sur; Silvano Villegas, 27, of Barangay Baracbac, Sinait, Ilocos Sur; James Dancel, 40, of Barangay Talipugo, Balaoan, La Union; Rommel Bolo, of Barangay Dariwdiw, Batac City; and Noel Samonte, of Barangay 19, San Lorenzo, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte.

Recaido, a hotel employee in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, died when the car he was driving crashed into an acacia tree beside the national highway in Barangay Guimod, Bantay, Ilocos Sur, after avoiding a motorcycle.

Because of these, police have advised motorists to take extra precaution while travelling on the national highway in the two provinces. (Freddie G. Lazaro and Erwin G. Beleo)

