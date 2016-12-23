Assassination condemned

The Philippine government expressed unity with Russia following the assassination of the top Russian diplomat in Turkey.



“The Philippines condemns, in the strongest terms, the heinous attack on Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

According to the DFA, Karlov, a career diplomat with 40 years of public service, will be remembered and honored for his dedication to his country.

“The Philippines stands united with the Russian Federation in the wake of this unfortunate tragedy and its efforts to combat terror in all its forms,” it said.

Karlov was shot and killed while speaking at the Cagdas Sanat Merkezi Modern Arts Center in Ankara Monday.

(Roy C. Mabasa)

