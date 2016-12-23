Eulogy for Dr. Allen Salas Quimpo, servant leader, educator, gentleman

Our close friend, Dr. Allen Salas Quimpo, has recently crossed to the great beyond. Farewell friend.

I grew up around Allen’s illustrious family and witnessed his development from boyhood to manhood because I finished my elementary, high school, Liberal Arts and took courses at their Northern Visayas Colleges (NVC) Justice Victorino Mapa Law School. He was NVC president when he died.



As an NVC student, Allen already demonstrated a kind of seriousness seldom seen among teenagers. After a few years, while studying at the University of the Philippines, there were times I saw him securing important state papers from Ronnie Zamora, now San Juan congressman, who was then a speech writer of President Marcos, for submission to then Executive Secretary Rafael Salas.

Clearly, even then, Allen was already serving his country and people. He was already trusted to handle important state papers from scholars and executives during the early Marcos years.

While serving the government as UNESCO commissioner and director of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, I learned Allen was prevailed upon to return to Kalibo and served as vice mayor.

When Martial Law regime ended, I was named Kalibo OIC-mayor. Subsequently, Allen succeeded me as duly-elected mayor, a few years after which, he was elected as Aklan lone district congressman.

Allen Salas Quimpo, scion of an illustrious family. His father, the late Judge Rustico “Tay Tico” Salas Quimpo was the only Filipino mayor who did not hide from the Japanese invaders. He met the Japanese in Kalibo to save his people and town. In Banga, Aklan, when the Japanese cannot locate the mayor then, they massacred over 300 people.

His three terms (9 years) in Congress were decidedly fruitful. Through hard work and vision, Allen left enduring legacies to future generations.

Aklanons owe it to themselves to honor and venerate Allen Salas Quimpo, a dedicated servant leader, educator and gentleman par excellence. They can do so by naming the Kalibo-Altavas Road as Allen Salas Quimbo Highway; the Aklan State University as Allen Quimpo State University; the Bahkawan forest mangrove he developed as Allen Salas Quimpo Eco-Park; and others.

