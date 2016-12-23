Martin, Yedda have soft spot for PWD

PRAYER – From Martin and Yedda Romualdez and family, this prayer.

My prayer for you and your loved ones

That your home may be filled with joy

That hope may always remain in your heart

And that your family may always be united in love

A meaningful Christmas and prosperous New Year

What an enjoyable lunch Martin (former Leyte congressman) and wife Yedda (incumbent congresswoman) hosted for the entertainment media and PWD (Persons with Disabilities). It was heartening to see PWD – visually impaired, wheelchair-bound, among other handicaps – enjoying themselves. Singing, winning in a raffle, and asking Martin and Yedda about Republic Act No. 10754, which expands benefits and privileges to PWD.



You see, Martin authored RA No. 10754, signed into law on March 23, 2016. Its implementing rules and regulations were signed Dec. 2 by DSWD Sec. Judy Taguiwalo.

The welfare of PWD has been Martin’s advocacy for the longest time. He has a special child for a cousin whom he loved. Same can be said of Yedda, with soft spot for the poor and disadvantaged.

•

FRIEND OF SHOWBIZ WRITERS – Martin ran for senator this year and while he didn’t make it, he remains grateful to showbiz writers for always being supportive. Last year, Martin also hosted lunch for the press.

Yedda said the party with the press would become a yearly event. And the next time, their four beautiful children might be around. The two eldest boys are studying in Switzerland. The third is a girl in grade school here, while the youngest, another girl, is only a little over one year old.

The writers look forward to meeting their children, who took after the good looks of their parents.

•

BEAUTY QUEEN – Congresswoman Yedda Romualdez is a beauty queen, Bb. Pilipinas-International of 1996.

“That was 20 years ago,” Yedda laughed.

She looks every inch a queen, tall and fair, lovely and friendly. A beautiful blending of Filipino, Swedish, German, and Portuguese blood.

During her younger years at Assumption, she was asked so many times to join the movies, including one from her godmother, Mina Aragon (the late wife of Vic del Rosario, big boss of Viva).

“But I wasn’t keen on movies. I was rather shy.”

However, she was persuaded to join Bb. Pilipinas, where Martin got to know Yedda. “Binakuran ko na. I courted her and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Ganyan ako manligaw,” Martin recalled.

Yedda said she couldn’t be any happier and content with Martin and their four children.

