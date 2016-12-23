Pido aches to coach UST Tigers again

Pido Jarencio is acting like a boy, standing in front a girl, asking her to love him after once again expressing his desire to return as coach of the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers in the UAAP.

Jarencio took to social media anew yesterday, more than two weeks after posting a photo showing him and members of the Growling Tigers that won the 2006 UAAP championship in Cinderella fashion.



“Im only one call away” I’ll be there to save your day,” Jarencio tweeted, adding the hashtag PusoPridePalaban.

The well-loved mentor, also known for his witty remarks, left the España campus before the 2014 season after he accepted the job as coach of the Globalport Batang Pier in the PBA.

But Jarencio has since been tapped in an executive position at Globalport, thus opening the door for a reunion with UST.

Though it seems like his comeback is a slam dunk, sources said that top university officials, particularly the fathers who are running the campus, have yet to agree as one if they will bring back Jarencio or stick with incumbent coach Boy Sablan.

He earned the adoration of the Thomasian community by guiding UST to the title in his first season in the aforementioned 2006 season, while adding two runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2013.

UST has endured a roller coaster ride since Jarencio’s departure.

In 2014, UST missed the Final Four in Bong dela Cruz’s first season, but went on to make the finals the following season, only to lose to Far Eastern University in a three-game series.

This past season, the Growling Tigers tapped the services of Sablan, but with the lack of firepower resulted in a 3-11 record, the team’s worst record in the Final Four era.

