What P18M? – CIDG

The Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group is clueless about the supposed surrender of P18 million which was allegedly part of the bribe given by online gaming tycoon Jack Lam to dismissed Deputy Commissioners of the Bureau of Immigration Al Argosino and Michael Robles.

Chief Insp. Joselito Brioso, CIDG spokesman, said he has no knowledge of the turnover to them of the P18 million as claimed by Immigration officials.



“I am not aware of it, we have no information as to the supposed turnover of that money,” Brioso said.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II had earlier ordered Immigation Commissioner Jaime Morente to surrender the R18 million which was said to have been received by retired Gen. Charles Calima.

In his reply, Morente said the money is no longer in the hands of Calima as it was already turned over to the CIDG.

Morente also said that Calima had filed a plunder case against the two Immigration officials who received P48 million. The bribery was captured in a closed circuit television camera.

A total of P50 million was reportedly given to the two Immigration officials for the release of more than 1,000 foreigners arrested for illegally working in an online gaming establishment in Clark owned by Lam.

The P2 million was reportedly taken by retired Gen. Wally Sombrero who brokered the deal. The P30 million was shared by the two Immigration officials.

Brioso said there is no document so far that could prove the CIDG received the P18 million from Calima or any other person.

“There is no document stating that the money was received or already in our custody,” said Brioso.

Argosino and Robles are fratmates of President Duterte and schoolmate at the San Beda College of Law.

(Aaron Recuenco)

