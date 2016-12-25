12 injured by firecrackers in 3 days before Christmas

Twelve firecracker-related injuries have been reported to the Department of Health in three days before Christmas Day.

According to data from the DoH Epidemiology Bureau, 12 firecracker injuries were reported from December 21 to 6 a.m. of December 24.



One of them was a case of fireworks ingestion. The victim was a six-year-old boy from Cainta, Rizal.

He accidentally placed a luces between his teeth. “The patient was essentially normal at the time of examination and was sent home with advice to brush his teeth and gargle water,” a report said.

The number of cases was lower by 29 percent or five cases compared to the five-year average from 2011 to 2015. It was also 14 percent or two cases lower than the same period last year.

The victims were between five to 54-years-old. Nine of them were male.

Fifty eight percent of the cases were from the National Capital Region with seven injuries. Most of them were from Manila and Quezon City.

Four injuries were caused by piccolo, kwitis, and “boga” or improvised cannon.

No case of stray bullet or death was reported as of presstime.

The DoH has encouraged the public to use safe merry-making instruments and alternative noisemakers such as “torotot,” car horns, or play loud music.

“Serious injuries and amputation caused by firecracker explosions have life-changing consequences. It is an extreme gamble on one’s future. Every time a firecracker is ignited, a person’s life is at risk, hence, let us do all our part,” Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial said. (Charina Charisse L. Echaluce)

