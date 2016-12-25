BIFF men block road in Maguindanao

Tension gripped motorists and civilians on a national highway in Guindulungan, Maguindanao after 50 fully armed men flagged down several vehicles in the area yesterday morning.

Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos, spokesman of the Philippine National Police, said initial investigation revealed that the armed men are remnants of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.



“They first blocked four vehicles in Sitio Sawmill in Barangay Bagan, the vehicles include prime movers and tuck,” said Carlos. “Afterwards, the suspects ordered the drivers to leave their vehicles at the center of the highway to serve as roadblock,” he added.

Carlos said police and military were immediately sent to the area to secure the motorists and passengers which began to increase due to the traffic jam the roadblock created.

“Bomb squads were also called to help secure the place,” said Carlos. No bomb or booby traps were recovered, Carlos said.

The road was later cleared and declared passable, according to Carlos. (Aaron B. Recuenco)

