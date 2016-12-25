Bulldog rescues kittens

WE have always thought cats and dogs are the worst of enemies. Kaya nga may kasabihan tayong para tayong mga aso’t pusa kung hindi tayo nagkakasundo.

But it seems this is not always the case.

My research points to Napoleon, an English Bulldog who defied the poor swimming skills of his breed to swim deep out into a lake and rescue a burlap sack containing 6 abandoned kittens!



Napoleon braved the cold waters of the lake and swam furiously to rescue the kittens. While two of the kittens didn’t make it, the other four were nursed back to health. Napoleon was then rewarded with a hero’s welcome back at the local adoption center.

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): We look at entertainment as it gives a light vein in this world full of tension. But how much do we know about Philippine Entertainment?

Here are some trivia in a lighter vein.

• Stars who shot movies in the Philippines before making it big in Hollywood: Katharine Ross in “Bus to Bataan” (she later starred with Dustin Hoffman in “The Graduate”).

• Burt Reynolds (also in “Bus to Bataan”), Johnny Depp (in a supporting role in Oliver Stone’s “Platoon,” shot during the People Power Revolution).

• Pam Grier (in “Bird Cage” with Rita Gomez, directed by Gerry de Leon).

• Tom Cruise (“Born on the Fourth of July”).

The “Darna” character is the localized superhero version of the famous “Wonderwoman”. This sexy superhero character was created by famous novelist Mars Ravelo.

The first “Darna” movie featured Rosa del Rosario in the title role. It was directed by Fernando Poe, Sr. in 1951.

The youngest of the Philippine arts, film has evolved to become the most popular of all the art forms. Introduced only in 1897, films have ranged from silent movies to talkies; black and white to color.

Filipinos started making movies in 1919. The first Filipino to make a film was Jose Nepumuceno, whom historians dub as the “Father of Philippine Movies”.

Nepomuceno’s first film was based on a highly-acclaimed musical play of that day, “Dalagang Bukid” (Country Maiden) by Hemogenes Ilagan and Leon Ignacio.

