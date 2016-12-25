Narvacan’s bagnet a hit this holiday season

NARVACAN, Ilocos Sur – Once the holiday season starts, bagnet makers are expecting brisk sale of their unique delicacy.

54-year-old meat vendor Mauro Corrales said their regular 100 kilogram daily bagnet sales usually triples from December to June the following year.



Priced at P380 per kilo, Corrales said he averages 10 heads of swine daily to meet the demands of his customers.

“Locals serve bagnet as their main dish during Christmas and New Year seasons. This is where we get our main source of income,” said Corrales who is the president of the Narvacan Meat Vendors Association.

Proof of this, Corrales adds, is the fact that they were able to finance the education of their three daughters, two of whom are already nursing graduates while the third one is a graduating accountancy student of Saint Louis University in Baguio City.

The demand for bagnet started during the first-ever bagnet festival in 2010 and has since become an annual event of the town.

Bagnet-making is said to be exclusive among Narvacan residents which has been passed from generation to generation. (Freddie G. Lazaro)

