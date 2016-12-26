Ban on weekday mall sales temporarily lifted

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is relaxing its ban on weekday mall sales in the metropolis.

MMDA officer in charge Tim Orbos said yesterday the agency is temporarily lifting its ban for shopping malls to conduct mall sale schedules from Monday to Friday.



“Right after Christmas Day, traffic flow is light across the metropolis. To help shopping malls recover, they can do their mall sales,” said Orbos.

According to Orbos, the temporary lifting of the ban is sort of incentive to shopping mall operators who have been cooperative with the government’s measures to ease traffic flow in Metro Manila this Christmas season.

To recall, officials of MMDA, a member of Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-Act), were able to convince mall operators that mall sales would be held only on weekends from Nov. 1 until January 9 next year.

Orbos noted that cooperation of stakeholders is the key to reduce traffic congestion in the metropolis, particularly this holiday season. (Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren)

