Capiz honors blind singer

ILOILO CITY – Accolades keep pouring for blind Filipina singer Katchry Jewel Golbin.

This time, her home province of Capiz honored her for finishing third at the finals of “France Has Got Talent”.

Governor Tony Del Rosario said Golbin not only brought pride to the people of Capiz, but also to the Philippines.



Two days before Christmas, the 26-year-old from Tapaz town who is also known as Aliènette Coldfire had a mini-performance at the Capiz Provincial Capitol.

She sang “If Love is All We Have,” which she performed in Paris last December 13.

Golbin was also awarded by the Central Philippine University Alumni Association Inc. (CPUAAI) in Iloilo City Golbin where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English earlier this year.(Tara Yap)

Related

comments