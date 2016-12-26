Ex-Yankee doing better

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Former New York Yankees pitcher Mel Stottlemyre’s health was improving Sunday after his son said Friday that the 75-year-old was fighting for his life in hospital.



Stottlemyre was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of bone marrow cancer, in 2000.

‘’Please know that the greatest warrior I have ever known is doing a lot better,’’ Stottlemyre’s son Todd wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’He is recovering at God speed and he is looking forward to getting out of the hospital.’’

