Lim latest addition to PH team for Davis Cup

Top junior netter Alberto “AJ” Lim, Jr. has been named as the newest member of the Philippine Davis Cup team that will be try to beat old rival Indonesia in their much-awaited showdown in February at the Philippine Columbia Association (PCA) tennis courts in Paco, Manila.

“I’m so honored to be part of team,” said Lim, “It’s a great team so I will do everything to help the team reach its goal. This is for the country so I need to play very hard.”



Lim’s selection as the youngest member of the PH Davis Cup team was a testament to his growing stature as the future of the sport.

A freshman at the University of the East, Lim is currently ranked No. 52 in world junior rankings.

Though he’s only 17, Lim can certainly help the country’s campaign having beaten some of the country’s top players in winning the PCA Open title last year.

In becoming the youngest PCA champion, Lim, who was 16 then, beat PJ Tierro in the final, (6-5, 7-6 (7-5), 8-time champion Johnny Arcilla in the semis ((7-5, 4-6, 6-1) and Francis Casey Alcantara in the quarters ((7-6 (7-6), 3-6, 6-3).

In the French Open last May, Lim earned the respect of his peers with a stunning 6-3, 6-1 win over American third seed Ulises Blanch.

Aside from Lim, Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) Secretary-General Romeo Magat said the other members of the team are Fil-Am Treat Huey, Ruben Gonzales and Alcantara.

Martin Misa has also been tapped by Philta president Buddy Andrada as PH Davis Cup administrator while Karl Santamaria as team captain.

Related

comments