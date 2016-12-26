Never invest out of fear

One of the most frequently asked question in my sessions is “where can I invest my money?” If there is only one advice I can offer you is never invest out of FEAR.

Never ever make an investment decision based on fear. This only reflects the lack of information. If you are educated and informed, you will never be afraid. You will have confidence since you know what you’re doing.



This is especially true for most of the retirees who don’t know what to do with the money that they’ve saved over the years.

Out of fear that it may slowly deplete and run out, they will look for a business or an investment where they can put their money, and grow it. They think that this is the only solution to their problems.

Either they are driven by great excitement or by great fear. In short, they fall into the scam because of their uninformed decisions and unreliable emotions.

When it comes to investments, don’t let your decisions be driven by emotions, fear, insecurity, or even great excitement.

ASK BEFORE DECIDING TO INVEST

Be wise. Before you give in and join any business or any endeavor, make sure that you’ve asked and sought advice from wise people.

DON’T GET CARRIED AWAY BY SWEET TALK

Don’t fall for those sweet talkers. Believe me, people are willing to promise you the stars just to get your money. And then, once they do get your money, you won’t ever see them again.

Be diligent and be on your guard, both for yourselves and for your friends and family. If you have any worries that what you are being scammed, don’t hesitate to ask.

You need to talk to someone else about it. Remember, regret is always experienced in the end.

STUDY Educate yourself.

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER. POWER IS KNOWLEDGE.

Once you are in the know, you already have the power to discern what is right and what is wrong. You now have the power to choose which endeavors you can go into and which ones you have to avoid. You now have the power to become financially free. You now have the power to grow and invest your money.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

Are you planning to invest? Are you investing out of fear or excitement?

Please consider following my three tips before you invest your hard-earned money.

Chinkee Tan

