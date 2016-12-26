Number of firecracker victims rises

In just 24 hours, the number of firecracker-related injuries almost got doubled, a report from the Department of Health (DOH) disclosed.



According to data from the DOH-Epidemiology Bureau (DOH-EB), from a total of 12 firecracker injuries from Dec. 21 to 6 a.m. of Dec. 24, the number of victims rose to 23 as of 6 a.m. yesterday.

The number of cases, however, was lower by at least 55 percent or 28 cases compared with the five-year (2011 to 2015) average; and 48 percent or 21 cases lower than what was recorded in the same period last year.

The victims are between five to 62 years old. Most of them, 86 percent or 19 cases, were male.

“Sixteen cases had blast injury without amputation. Majority [or 17] of cases were active users. Hand injuries were sustained by most [a total of 12] cases,” the report stated.

At least 61 percent of the cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 14 injuries. In NCR, most of the firecracker-related injuries came from Manila and Quezon City. (Charina Echaluce)

Related

comments