PNP kikilos vs firecrackers

Kikilos ang Philipine National Police (PNP) para mabawasan ang bilang ng mga namamatay at nasusugatan dahil sa paggamit ng firecrackers at pyrotechnic sa pagdiriwang ng Bagong Taon.



“The PNP is working hand in hand with the Department of Health, Bureau of Fire Protection, and other concerned agencies to eliminate, if not, to help reduce the number of victims and damaged properties due to firecracker-related incident this yuletide season,” sabi ni Chief Supt. Noel Constantino, director ng Directorate for Police Community Relations (DPCR).

Naging tradisyon na ng daan-daang tao, karamihan ay mga bata, ang nasusugatan dahil sa taunang pagpapaputok sa pagdiriwang ng Bagong Taon.

Ayon sa police, magpo-focus sila ngayon sa kampanya laban sa mga nagbebenta ng mga bawal na paputok na siyang dahilan ng firecracker injuries.

“The PNP also continue to intensify the campaign against loose firearms, illegal discharge of firearms, and campaign against criminal gangs and personalities,” dagdag pa ni Constantino. (Aaron Recuenco)

