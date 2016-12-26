TV5 battle cry: ‘Something different’

BATTLE CRY – “Something different” is the battle cry of sorts of TV5 under the leadership of Vincent “Chot” Reyes, president and chief executive officer.

TV5 is open to blocktimers and program partners provided they offer, as earlier said, “something different.” Not a copy of “Kapuso” (GMA) or “Kapamilya” (ABS-CBN), but one that is distinctly “Kapatid” (TV5).



Chot is, of course, more identified with sports, saying he knows little about entertainment or showbiz, but then he listens and learns from authorities in the field. Besides, he’s a good leader, and has a competent team: Lloyd Manaloto (marketing), Anna Bengzon (finance), Mell Tolentino (programming), Peachy Vibal-Guioguio (publicity).

And so those interested in joining TV5, submit “something different.”

•

COSTLY LESSON – In the past, TV5 tried to clash head on with GMA and ABS-CBN… in vain. The two top networks are already well entrenched where telenovelas and variety-game shows are concerned.

It lost billions in the process and so streamlining was called for. Chot said TV5 is still losing money, but the amount is much, much, much less.

The Kapatid network concentrated on what it does best – sports, news, and the relatively new format, digital, very popular with millenials.

To be fair, TV5 had shows which rated in the past, especially the soap “Babaeng Hampaslupa,” topbilled by Susan Roces, and the talent show “Talentadong Pinoy,” hosted by Ryan Agoncillo.

Too bad that other programs flopped.

•

DIREK BRILLANTE – Cannes best director Brillante Mendoza is part of the revitalized TV5. Next year, direk Brillante is coming up with monthly specials and a mini-series.

The Directors Guild of the Philippines is also joining TV5. The likes of Joel Lamangan, Mel Chionglo, Gil Portes, Mike Sandejas, Carlitos Siguion Reyna, among others, will hopefully submit projects that are out-of-the-box, original, innovative, even revolutionary.

•

DEREK, JASMINE – TV5 has lost many of its stars. Think Sharon Cuneta, Aga Muhlach, Alex Gonzaga, JC de Vera, Vin Abrenica, Sophie Albert, Ruffa Gutierrez. But still with the network are Derek Ramsay and Jasmine Curtis-Smith.

Both are fine actors and surely Chot can use them in coming shows. Well, Derek is already hosting a game show early next year.

Yes, TV5 is covering important sports events in 2017.

Why not cast Jasmine in the Brillante Mendoza mini-series? She excels in indie films.

In the meantime, TV is all set to cover the Miss Universe beauty pageant (coronation night and pre-pageant events) come January.

Related

comments