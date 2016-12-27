GMA programs, personalities honored by Anak TV, OFWs

GMA Network’s commitment to producing child-friendly programs has been recognized once again by the Anak TV Foundation, with several of its shows taking home the iconic iconicAnak TV Seal Award last Dec. 10.

Bannering this year’s list of Anak TV Seal awardees are the Network’s Public Affairs programs: multi-awarded magazine show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS), top-notch documentary program I-Witness, science and infotainment show AHA!, wellness program Pinoy MD, travel and wildlife program Born to Be Wild, and longest wish-granting show Wish Ko Lang.



Earning Anak TV Seals as well are ground-breaking animation series Alamat and lifestyle-magazine show Dream Home. This year’s awardees also include GMA News TV’s Ang Pinaka, Biyahe ni Drew, Good News, I Juander, Brigada, Front Row, and Pop Talk.

These programs were chosen by over 5,000 adult jurors from various sectors representing different geographic areas of the Philippines in various assessment screenings staged from March to November 2016.

Meanwhile, recognized as Makabata Stars of 2016 or personalities who are most “credible, wholesome, and worth emulating by the youth” were Primetime King and Queen Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, Kapuso comedy genius Michael V., AHA! andBiyaheni Drew host Drew Arellano, broadcast journalist Kara David, and GMA News Pillar Vicky Morales.

They have been selected as the most admired TV personalities by over 11,000 voters made of adult professionals, university students, and educators nationwide.

Various Kapuso news and public affairs and entertainment programs were also selected as top household favorites including GMA’s flagship newscast 24 Oras, the country’s No. 1 primetime soap Encantadia, I-Witness, KMJS, and well-loved family sitcom Pepito Manaloto.

Meanwhile, the Kapisanan ng mga Kamag-anak at Migranteng Manggagawang Pilipino, Inc. (KAKAMMPI) also recognized various GMA programs and personalities who unselfishly share their time, skills, and resources for the welfare of OFWs.

At the 6th OFW Gawad Parangal, GMA News Online was conferred the Outstanding Online News for OFWs and was elevated to the Hall of Fame.

Jiggy Manicad won as Favorite Male TV News Reporter while Tricia Zafra was named Favorite Female TV News Reporter.

Noontime show Sunday Pinasaya took home the Best Variety Show award with its hosts, Gladys Guevarra (as Chuchay) and Mary Jane Arrabis (as Boobsie) winning the Favorite Comedian Duo award.

The Best Talk Show award went to Yan ang Morning!. Meanwhile, the top-rating primetime soap Because of You took home the Best Wholesome Story award, with lead actor Gabby Concepcion winning the Best Actor award. Kapuso leading man Aljur Abrenica was chosen as Favorite Actor for his performance in the drama series Once Again.

DongYanZia – Dingdong and Marian, together with their first born, Zia – was awarded the Most Popular Family in the Showbiz Industry.

KAKAMMPI is a community-based organization of OFWs, migrant returnees, and their families, established more than three decades ago to effectively respond to the growing problems of labor migration in the country.

