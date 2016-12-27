Justice for slain coed

INDANG, Cavite – Authorities assured yesterday that justice would be meted for a 17 year-old female student who was waylaid and dumped in a river in this upland municipality two weeks ago.



The Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO) tagged the youth’s case as the first and only major crime that was reported in the province this Yuletide month.

The municipal police filed rape with homicide charges against 31-year-old Elrick Mojica Vidallo, and three others in connection with the death of Melissa Maravilla Magracia whose body was found at San Pascual River in Barangay Guyam Malaki on Dec.10.

PO2 Brian Jay Comia filed the charges against the suspects on Dec.12 at the Office of Provincial Assistant Prosecutor Mary Catherine P. Hilario in Imus District.

Family and friends sought justice for the demise of Magracia described as good and friendly. (Anthony Giron)

