‘Pagpupugay’ advocacy campaign wins top honors at Araw Values Award 2016

RITEMED’S advocacy video “Pagpupugay,” which pays tribute to carers of the sick and directed by internationally-acclaimed director Brillante Mendoza, won top honors at the 10thAraw Values Award 2016.

RiteMED’s “Pagpupugay” won Gold for Branded Communications under the value of Love of Country and Respect for National Customs and Traditions. Among the Gold awardees, it won the Platinum Award, for the same category and value.



It is the highest award and given only to campaigns that exceed the criteria of the Gold award category and truly exemplify Filipino values. “Pagpupugay” was created for RiteMED by advertising group Estima Inc.

The Araw Values Awards is organized by the Advertising Foundation of the Philippines to uphold traditional and positive Filipino values in the industry and promote responsible advertising. It gives recognition to responsible brands that help promote Filipino values.

“Pagpupugay” poignantly captures the struggles faced by a spouse, a sibling, a parent, son, daughter, a family member or a professional caregiver when they care for a sick loved one or patient.

According to Mendoza, the material or story behind “Pagpupugay” is close to his heart. “It’s special because this is about the unsung heroes in our society.’’

The 10th Araw Values Awards received a record-breaking 424 entries, the highest number of entries submitted since it was established.

