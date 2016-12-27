Police chief shot dead

CATMON, Cebu – The police chief of Catmon town was shot dead by one of five brothers on Christmas Eve in Barangay Fuente in Carmen.

Supt. Alexander Nuñez was on his way to Cebu City to celebrate Christmas with his family when he responded to a call around 4:15 p.m. about five brothers creating trouble in Barangay Fuente.



Nuñez tried to pacify Carlito Jayson and his brothers Kardo, Jaime, Carlo and Camilo when Carlito pulled a gun and shot the police officer. Carlito missed, prompting Nuñez to return fire, killing the assailant.

After seeing their brother killed, Kardo shot Nuñez in the head while Jaime, Carlo and Camilo were holding him. The policeman died on the spot.

Elements of the Catmon police arrived and arrested Camilo, Kardo and Carlo. Jaime managed to escape.

Camilo and Kardo, however, allegedly tried to grab the guns of the arresting officers and were killed during the scuffle.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 chief Supt. Taliño ordered the arrest — dead or alive – of the remaining brother at large.

Taliño said the incident was tragic considering that Nuñez was a responsible policeman who was active in the drive against illegal drugs.

He urged his policemen to immediately call for backup should they encounter trouble alarm or any alarm.

Other than the killing of the police chief, Taliño said the entire Central Visayas region was generally peaceful.

“Very peaceful ‘yung Christmas celebration natin. There were only minor incidents that happened,” Taliño said.

(MARS MOSQUEDA)

