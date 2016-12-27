Police: Publiko, maging alerto

Nanawagan ang Eastern Police District (EPD) sa publiko a maging mapagmatyag at maingat lalo na kung makakakita ng kahina-hinalang tao at mga bagay na iniwan sa mga mataong lugar, dahil maaaring samantalahin ng terrorist groups ang natitirang araw ng kapaskuhan para maghasik ng gulo.



“We urge the public to stay vigilant this yuletide season and report any presence of suspicious-looking person, groupings, unattended bags and packages, suspicious vehicle in places of huge convergence by simply sending a message to the twitter account of EPD @epdpio or through Facebook at EPD PNP REACT or report to the nearest Police Assistance Desks (PAD),” pahayag ni EPD Director Romulo Sapitula said.

Nauna nang nagtalaga si Sapitula ng PADs sa mga lugar dinadagsa ng tao tulad ng bus stations at malls. Nag-deploy din siya ng bus marshals sa mga lugar na nasasakupan ng EPD.

“We have assigned intelligence procedures and police operations to prevent terrorist activities,” sabi pa niya.

Maliban dito, nagtalaga rin siya ng uniformed at plainclothes policemen sa mga kalye at pampublikong lugar para masiguro ang kaligtasan ng lahat sa panahon ng pagdiriwang. (Jenny F. Manongdo)

