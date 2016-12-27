Stray bullet kills ‘Sputnik’ man

A 20-year-old Sigue-Sigue Sputnik gang member died after being hit by a stray bullet in Sta. Cruz, Manila, Sunday night.

Police are now trying to determine the source of the bullet that took the life of Roan Carbonnel.



PO3 Marlon San Pedro of the Manila Police District (MPD)-Crimes Against Persons Investigation Section (CAPIS) said that the incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. at Sona Uno, Tambunting Street.

Investigation showed that the victim was having a drinking session with his friends when SPO1 Marlon Buenaflor, 38, assigned to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig, arrived with his cousin Marco Buenaflor, 36, at about 10:45 p.m. the same day.

It was learned that the two went to the said place to look for the suspect who robbed Marco of P5,000 cash in Tondo, Manila. They were informed by someone that the holdup suspect was from the area.

However, the cousins were surprised when the group, including the victim, threw bottles at them. Gunshots rang out in the place after a few seconds.

The Buenaflors, realizing that they were outnumbered, decided to leave and ask assistance from Blumentritt Poli

ce Community Precinct, who immediately responded. It was then that they learned that a man was hit by a stray bullet.

Carbonnel was brought to Ospital ng Tondo and later transferred to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, where he was declared dead on arrival due to a gunshot wound in the body about 1:35 a.m. yesterday.

Police also said that they identified the robbery suspect as Gary Cabais who remains at large.

(Jaimie Rose R. Aberia)

Related

comments