2 dead in India train crash

LUCKNOW, India (AP) – At least two people were killed and 38 others injured when 14 coaches of a train derailed in northern India early Wednesday, two of them falling into a dry canal bed, police said.

Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said the accident happened near Kanpur, a city in Uttar Pradesh state.



The area is nearly 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of New Delhi.

The cause was not immediately known.

Police officer Zaki Ahmed two of the eight critically injured passengers died later in a hospital. All of the other injured have been hospitalized.

Ahmed Javed, the state’s top police officer, said all of the passengers have been evacuated from the derailed coaches. Television images showed some coaches lying on their sides.

Manish Mishra, a rail official, said two coaches toppled off a bridge and fell into the dry canal bed.

