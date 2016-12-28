4.5 tremor hits Luzon

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – An earthquake which measured 4.5 on the Richter scale rocked some areas in Central and Northern Luzon shortly after noon yesterday.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) researcher Porferio De Peralta said the tremor occurred at 12:07 p.m. with epicenter located at 17 kilometers northwest of Masinloc in Zambales province.



Intensity 4 was felt in Masinloc, Zambales province; intensity 3 in Iba and Palauig, Zambales; intensity 2 in Sta. Cruz and Botolan, Zambales; and intensity 1 in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, Olongapo City, Cabanatuan City and Navotas City.

De Peralta adds the quake was tectonic in origin and that no aftershocks is to be expected. No Casualties were also recorded thus far.

Meanwhile, another mild quake with a strength of 3.2 magnitude occurred at 12:26 p.m. with epicenter at 15 kilometers southwest of Agoo, La Union. (Freddie G. Lazaro)

