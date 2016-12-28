Actress Carrie Fisher passes away

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher, best known for playing “Princess Leia” of the original “Star Wars” and turned her experiences with addiction and mental illness into bestselling books died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight on Friday. She was 60.



Her daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman announcing Fisher’s death.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” read the statement from publicist Simon Halls. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Fisher, the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and crooner Eddie Fisher, had been hospitalized since Friday, when paramedics responded to a patient in distress at Los Angeles International Airport. Fisher’s family said she was in intensive care Friday evening.

She made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit “Shampoo.” She also appeared in “Austin Powers,” ”The Blues Brothers,” ”Charlie’s Angels,” ”Hannah and Her Sisters,” ”Scream 3″ and “When Harry Met Sally …”

