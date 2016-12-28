ASG sub-leader arrested inside hospital

An Abu Sayyaf sub-group leader was arrested by operatives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command (AFP-WestMinCom) and the police during a law enforcement operation at the Zamboanga Peninsula Medical Center in Zamboanga City.



AFP WestMinCom spokesman Army Major Filemon Tan Jr. identified the bandit as Hairulla Asbang alias “Ahadi” who was nabbed by virtue of a court warrant relating to the kidnapping of foreigners Robert Hall, John Ridsdel, Kjartan Sekkingstad and Filipina Maritess Flor at the Ocean View Resort in Camudmud, Samal City, Davao del Sur.

Reports said Asbang was admitted at the said hospital at 7:30 a.m of December 26, 2016 for medical treatment of his gunshot wound, which was incurred during a previous encounter with government troops in Sulu.

Also arrested is a certain alias “Jaber” who accompanied the subject ASG sub-leader.

Tan said the arrested ASG sub-leader is currently under tight watch by troops and PNP personnel in the hospital while undergoing custodial debriefing.

“Appropriate legal procedures are also underway,” Tan said.

Tan said the military continues to support the police in the intensified conduct of law enforcement operations to expedite the arrest of Abu Sayyaf members. (Francis T. Wakefield)

