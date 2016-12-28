Ellen Adarna still refuses to label relationship with Baste

Actress Ellen Adarna has refused to label her relationship with presidential son Sebastian “Baste” Duterte” but said that he makes her laugh.

“He’s very caring and mabait. He’s very down to earth,” said Adarna during an exclusive interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS-CBN recently.



But Adarna has refused to confirm her relationship with Baste. “I will post something about that.”

Adarna, one of the stars of the new ABS-CBN series “Langit Lupa,” made the comment when asked to react to the passionate kissing photo with the presidential son that went viral recently.

In a previous interview, Adarna was asked about the status of her relationship with Baste. She replied: “What you see is what you get.”

Asked what she meant by that, the actress laughed and said: “’Yun na ’yun.”

When grilled how important Baste is in her life, Adarna smiled and said: “Important.”

Adarna, 28, said that the sexiest part of Baste’s body is his shoulders.

Baste, 28, who has risen to matinee idol levels, is the youngest son of President Rodrigo Duterte. He has two kids.

Prior to reports linking him to Adarna, the hunk and well-spoken son of the President was in a relationship with former model Kate Necesario.

In June, Baste and Necesario celebrated the second birth anniversary of their son Yair. Baste’s daughter has a different mom.

During the Fast Talk portion of the late-night show, Adarna laughed as she chose sex over chocolates. She also prefers “lights off.”

Adarna, daughter of a Spanish businessman who owns a chain of motels in Davao, Cebu and Metro Manila, also said that she passed out during a pictorial for FHM men’s magazine recently.

“Three days before the shoot, which I normally do, I dehydrate. So I drink less water and on the day of the shoot, I drank a diuretic para mas makita ‘yung cuts. But I don’t advise the people to do that. So hindi ko in-expect na I’ll be under the heat of the sun kasi usually pag-shoot, sa studio lang. So ’yun nahimatay,” Adarna told Abunda.

She added: “They want me to stop at nag-decide na rin sila na I pack-up na kasi may blood pressure was really low na but sabi ko walang other time kasi may vacation na ako that time, so sabi ko tapusin na lang natin ito. So tinuloy ko.”

“I rested for one hour and kumain ako. Bale wala rin ’yung diet ko, with sugar and salt and everything,” the actress said.

Known for being kind, fun-loving and chill in the entertainment industry, Adarna is playing an off-beat role in the Kapamilya morning teleserye aired before the noontime program “It’s Showtime.”

When asked where she gets her strength for playing a contravida role, she said: “I think I still have that natural inner maldita in me. Malditang bata ako dati eh. Nang-a-away talaga ako. Less maldita na ako ngayon.”

Adarna also said that the biggest misconception about her is that she is a bad person.

“They think I’m a bad person? Siguro the things that I do. I don’t care about what other people say kasi,” she added.

Sought to comment on what she’s like in person, Adarna said: “Baliw!”

