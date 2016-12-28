‘Le Grand Cirque’ brings excitement to holidays

It’s a show for kids and families, and this was evident when the Araneta Center hosted a special preview of “Le Grand Cirque” for kids and various beneficiaries of the J. Amado Araneta Foundation, the Gerry Roxas Foundation, the Gerry Roxas Leadership Awardees, Inc., and the BinibiningPilipinas Charities, Inc. at the Smart Araneta Center on December 24.



“Le Grand Cirque,” a spectacular circus show that first debuted in Australia and sold out the Sydney Opera House years ago, is Araneta Center’s main offering this year running from Christmas Day until January 3, 2017. The Dec. 24 special preview wowed audiences as world-class acts from the US, Europe and Asia put together a spectacular show that’s being seen in Manila for the first time ever.

“Our focus is that there should be something for everybody,” says producer Jay Lodge, who is also the CEO of Spirit Productions that has put the show together.

Aside from jugglers, balancing acts, contortionists from Beijing, China; and even a modern-day clown, “Le Grand Cirque” features breathtaking acts on stage and in mid-air.

“Le Grand Cirque” is enjoying brisk ticket sales so don’t miss out on the fun for the entire family or for the whole barkada. For tickets, visit www.ticketnet.com.ph.

