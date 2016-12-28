MMFF reveals 4 top grossing films

Two comedies, a teenage romance, and a horror film have emerged as the top earning entries in the Metropolitan Manila Film Festival (MMFF) that opened on Christmas Day.

MMFF organizers announced yesterday the top four entries that raked in highest gross earnings are, in no particular order, comedy films “Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2: #ForeverIsNotEnough,” and “Die Beautiful”; teenage romance “Vince and Kath and James”, and horror “Seklusyon.”



The MMFF executive committee said it is “happy to have reached out our first day target ticket sales”. It did not release the box office figures.

“We have re-assessed and set a new benchmark for this festival, we nevertheless look at the financial sales for the first day as a real bonus as we have already achieved what we started out to in the first place which is the cultural advancement through our Filipino films,” cited the MMFF executive committee in a statement.

“You cannot put a price at something which the future generations of Filipinos will find priceless and ageless,” it added.

Tim Orbos, MMFF concurrent chairman, expressed optimism that the public will patronize the MMFF entries.

“They (films) may not be the box office that we want but this year’s festival is about changing the norms, which we have already won,” said Orbos.

Other four entries are “Kabisera,” “Saving Sally,” “Sunday Beauty Queen,” and “Oro.”

Movie goers will have the chance to watch these films in cinemas until January 3, 2017. (Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren)

