‘Nina’ exits PH

“Nina” has weakened into a severe tropical storm as it continues to move away from the country, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Nina was expected to leave the country’s area of responsibility last night.



However, sea travel remains risky over the coast of Northern Luzon and western seaboard of Central Luzon due to the enhanced northeast monsoon or “amihan.”

As of 10 a.m. yesterday, Nina was about 440 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales, packing maximum sustained winds of 105 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 130 kph.

It is forecast to move west-southwest at 17 kph.

PAGASA has lifted all tropical cyclone warning signals over areas affected by Nina.

So far, PAGASA does not expect the entry or formation of tropical cyclone inside the country’s area of responsibility until the remainder of 2016.

Today, cloudy skies with light rains is expected over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino due to the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga and Mountain Province.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country. (ELLALYN DE VERA)

