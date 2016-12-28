OVP ignores bashers

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) is focusing its attention on relief operations for victims of Typhoon ‘Nina’ in Naga City amid the storm of criticisms in social media regarding the absence of Vice President Leni Robredo.



Raffy Magno, OVP’s Advocacy and Programs Officer, said they have been getting “reports from the ground to help augment the efforts” of concerned agencies.

“Hindi natin muna pinapansin iyon (social media bashing) dahil kailangang mag-focus sa trabaho,” he said in an interview in Naga City.

The OVP released photos of volunteers packing relief goods at the Robredo’s residence in Dayandang, Naga City.

According to Boom Enriquez, head of Robredo’s communication team, the funding for the relief operations came from the OVP and donations from private partners like “Kaya Natin” Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership Inc.

The movement is spearheading the “Task for Tindig Bikol” relief operations. (Raymund Antonio)

Related

comments