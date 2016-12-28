Toxic liquor kills 21

ISLAMABAD (AFP) – Twenty-one people, mostly Christians, were killed and dozens more affected after consuming toxic liquor on Christmas Eve in central Pakistan, police said Tuesday.



The incident happened in a Christian colony in Toba Tek Singh city, 338km south of Islamabad.

“Residents in Mubarakabad Basti brewed liquor on Christmas Eve and consumed it. The liquor, which turned out to be toxic, killed 21 people and seriously affected 50 others,” local police official Muhammad Nadeem told AFP.

