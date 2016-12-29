4 hurt in grenade explosion

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Three men on board a motorcycle threw a grenade in front of a store, hurting four people Tuesday night here.

Police identified the victims as Julius Javier, 30, who sustained wound on his back; Zaibe Villarin, 29, who was wounded on his shoulder while two minors were also hurt in the explosion.



Witnesses told police probers that three unidentified men on board a motorcycle stopped in front of the store owned by Javier in Sitio Cabula, Barangay Lumbia then threw a hand grenade before speeding off going toward the direction of Talakag, Bukidnon.

The suspects, witnesses claim, were even seen cheering after the explosion.

Initial investigation by the Lumbia police revealed the motive of the grenade-throwing could be business rivalry as Javier sells gasoline and diesel in the area.

Lumbia police chief Senior Insp. Dennis Ebsolo said they have already identified persons of interest based on the account of one of the victims.

The authorities are also searching for other “persons of interest” who were not around in the area when the police went after them. (Camcer Imam)

