Achievers 2016

MORE THAN – Yes, more than newsmakers, they are the achievers of 2016. It’s true they were seen and heard on television and radio and read in newspapers (broadsheets and tabloids), but they also boasts of solid accomplishments in their fields.

LOREN LEGARDA – Outstanding senator who returns to television via “Dayaw,” a six-part docu on the culture, art, belief, tradition, and even food of indigenous people all over the country.



Loren received the Dangal ng Haraya Award from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the nation’s highest honor as patron of arts and culture.

ALFRED VARGAS – Hardworking congressman of Quezon City, champion of senior citizens and the disadvantaged members of society. No wonder he ran unopposed in last May’s elections. Sympathetic to “fallen angels” (victim of drugs).

RICKY REYES – While he is known primarily as beauty specialist and mentor, Ricky is also a tireless social-civic worker. He’s behind Child Haus, which has two headquarters, one in Quezon City and the other Manila.

Child Haus is a half-way home for children sick with cancer. His benefactors include entertainers and businessmen, led by philantrophist Hans Sy.

ALDEN RICHARDS – The biggest young actor to emerge this year. More than fame and fortune, Alden leads and supports several advocacies, including welfare of children and the aged.

PEMPE RODRIGO – Friend and adviser to stars, especially senior stars. Pempe heads the Baliksaya group, composed of senior actors and actresses from Sampaguita, LVN, Premiere, and other studios.

Deeply religious, she leads monthly recollections with noted priests as speaker.

KUYA GERMS – Yes, German Moreno, the Master Showman, died last January, but his achievements are still felt. Think of Walk of Fame and all those young stars he discovered and built up. Deeply missed and fondly remembered.

