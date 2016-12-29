‘BFF’ talks about Arci Muñoz

DODJ Mallari, who plays the best friend of Arci Muñoz in the Kapamilya primetime series “Magpahanggang Wakas,” has revealed that the actress does not exercise despite having a sexy figure.

“Minsan sa taping namin may baon s’yang salad. Sometimes naman kinakain n’ya ‘yung sa catering sa set. Hindi s’ya mapili sa food. Matakaw din s’ya,” said Mallari, during the launch of TOP-O Topical Oxygen Supplement in Quezon City recently.



TOP-O, manufactured by O22 Health and Beauty, Inc., is a water-based preparation intended for caring and maintaining good and healthy skin condition.

Mallari describes Muñoz as someone who is “kalog” and makulit” on the set of the Kapamilya teleserye which also stars Jerico Rosales.

“Nagkukulitan at asaran kami sa set like dikitan ng bubble gum sa buhok just to keep us awake during taping. Ako ‘yung ginagawa n’yang clown sa set,” he laughed.

Mallari said that Muñoz is also busy shooting a film for Star Cinema while wrapping up the ABS-CBN teleserye at the same time.

“Ang schedule n’ya sa ‘Wakas’ is M-W-F while sa movie naman T-TH-S. Kaya kahit may sakit s’ya minsan, tumutuloy pa s’ya sa next shoot n’ya. Ganun s’ya ka professional,” he said.

Muñoz is also the lead singer of the Filipino rock band Philia. In 2014, Muñoz transferred to ABS-CBN and debuted in the hit afternoon teleserye “Pasion de Amor.”

For 2016, Muñoz appeared in the movies “Camp Sawi” and “Always Be My Baby.” She is now finishing “Extra Service.”

But Mallari said that he would miss Muñoz now that their primetime series is nearing its end.

After “Magpahanggang Wakas,” Mallari said that he will join the cast of another TV series called “On the Job.”

“I will play the role of a journalist. It will also be shown in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore,” he said.

Mallari said that “OJT” is an offshoot from the same crime thriller film of the same title which was directed by Erik Matti in 2013.

