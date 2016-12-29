Bill mandates parking space when buying car

The bill making proof of parking space as mandatory requirement in a purchasing motor vehicle has been revived in the House of Representatives, with its principal author issuing a strong appeal that it be made part of the urgent solutions to the worsening traffic problem in the country.

Leyte Rep. Yedda Marie K. Romualdez filed House Bill 4382 or the “No Garage, No Car Act of 2016” as she called for urgent solutions to the spate of traffic woes that have taken a serious toll in the country’s economy.



The bill was originally filed in the House by now Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian who is pursuing a similar measure in the Senate.

Filed during the 16th Congress, the then Valenzuela City Rep. Garchalian’s bill failed to win congressional support as it faced a strong lobby from the affected sector.

HB 4382 provides that any person intending to purchase a motor vehicle, whether brand new or second-hand, will be required to secure a barangay clearance attesting to the availability of permanent parking space or facility.

The clearance must be presented to the car dealer and Land Transportation Office as pre-requisite for the purchase and registration of a vehicle.

The bill imposes a P100,000 fine on violators and suspended without pay from office in case the violator is a barangay or LTO official.

Vehicle owners found violating the law will not be allowed to register the purchased vehicle for a period of three years and fined P200,000.

Romualdez noted that streets have become virtual parking spaces for vehicles of motorists who do not have their own garage.

In Quezon City alone, nearly seven out of ten vehicles are parked on streets, no matter how narrow, and have car plates indicating that these are new purchases.

“Congestion isn’t isolated in the vicinity of highly populated areas such as malls, ports, business centers, among others – the motor vehicles that continue to occupy the side streets, parked and idle, push carts, litters of all kinds have been eyesores and a hindrance to foot and automobile traffic in most of our streets,” Romualdez said.

The lady lawmaker blamed the sudden surge of cars in the metropolis to car manufacturers and dealers who “liberalized the terms” in selling vehicles to ensure huge profit.

According to Romualdez, buyers could easily purchase new vehicles through easy installment schemes and low downpayment.

According to her, minimum down payment for brand new vehicles has gone down to P20,000 or even lower.

(Ben R. Rosario)

