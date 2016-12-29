Duterte ouster plot probe backed

A House leader has echoed the call of House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez to investigate the veracity of an alleged plot by former United States Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg to remove President Duterte from office.



“We are throwing our full support towards the move by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to look into the matter,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles said in a statement yesterday.

“A House inquiry will definitely iron out some things that need to be fleshed out based on such alarming reports,” added Nograles, a nephew of Duterte.

A report said Goldberg allegedly left a “blueprint” for Duterte’s ouster or a “recommendation to the US State Department for the removal of the Philippine President from office.” (Ellson A. Quismorio)

