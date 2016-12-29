Duterte vows swift aid for ‘Nina’ victims

President Duterte will spend the remaining few days of this year to meet members of his Cabinet in Malacañang to discuss the effects of typhoon “Nina.”

The Chief Executive promised victims of Nina that the government will immediately work for the rehabilitation of affected areas in a visit to Virac, Catanduanes, one of the places severely affected by the tropical cyclone.



“Uuwi muna ako, Davao, then I have a flight tomorrow. We will be spending our New Year sa Manila na lang, sa opisina,” the President said.

He added that he brought with him heads of concerned government agencies to enable them to assess the damage caused by the typhoon.

“Ganito iyan, nandito sila to assess and to make a report because we will be meeting in Malacañang either tomorrow or a day after,” said Duterte.

“We would be spending the rest of the days towards the end of the year at we will be working on the so many things that you would need,” he added.

The President assured affected residents the government will make the restoration and giving of assistance immediately based on the available funds.

“We will not wait for the New Year kasi alam ko importante na dadating sa inyo ‘yan,” he said. (Elena L. Aben)

