Eco-tourism spot eyed in Ilocos Sur

BANTAY, Ilocos Sur – The provincial government of Ilocos Sur has aimed to develop as eco-tourism and heritage park the 24-hectare reforestation site in Sitio Caniaw, Barangay Taleb here.



Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Luis V. Singson said that a groundbreaking ceremony was successfully held recently in Caniaw reforestation site to signal the formal start of the project.

“Initially, we will construct in the area a bike trail, camping site, high and low roping site, cottages, and a function hall for team building session,” said Singson.

Another attraction in the area is the sanctuary of at least 55 species of trees. The site is set to become a tourist destination with various interactive and adventurous activities with nature.

“Before pursuing this project, we consulted the DENR to make sure that no single tree will be cut. All design was approved by them. We created the project not only for the sake of tourism but also to protect our nature and maintain the natural beauty,” said Singson. (Freddie G. Lazaro)

