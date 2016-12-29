‘Highway Boys’ busted, mass grave discovered

Authorities believe they have busted a notorious syndicate involved in several illegal drugs, gun-for-hire and highway robbery cases after four of their group members were killed in an apparent shootout in their hideout in Cainta, Rizal.



Cainta police chief P/Supt. Marlon Red Gnilo said they received a tip from an informant who saw the suspects, said to be members of the dreaded “Highway Boys Gang”, stuff a dead body inside a container and were set to pour cement into the box and throw it in a river beside the area. Police believe the river could be the group’s mass grave where they throw their victims’ remains.

Authorities who arrived at the scene even saw the men in a position to pour the cement, eventually leading to a shootout and death of the four suspects who are still to be identified.

Authorities arrested 13 other cohorts who were identified as Kerbin Labasa, 25 years old, Paul Roble, 18 years old, Jonathan Mota, 37, Jay-R Pelareja, 36, Raniel Nasupil, 41, James Paraiso, 17, Ricky Domasig, 47, Florentino Luzon, 56, Jog Vargas, 19 and Jun Augis who are all from Cainta, Ricky Beltran, 23 and Joel Villafuerte, 37 who are both from Pasig City, Rommel Guerrero, 41 of Pandi, Bulacan and Rey Casinillo, 37 of Antipolo City.

Four other suspects identified through different aliases are still being pursued by the police.

Among those confiscated from the suspects were thirty three pieces of heat-sealed plastic sachet said to be containing shabu, a Cal. 38 without serial number, Cal .22 and several other drug paraphernalia.

(MADELYNNE DOMINGUEZ)

