Macau defense for IBF champ Ancajas

Jerwin Ancajas will risk his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight crown against Jose Alfredo Rodriguez of Mexico on Jan. 29 in Macau.

Joven Jimenez, who handles and trains Ancajas, said Rejoy Promotions of Beijing, China will stage the scheduled 12-rounder at the Studio Casino City.



Ancajas, one of just three reigning Filipino world champions, is neck-deep in training in Imus, Cavite.

Rodriguez, 27, based in the city of Sinaloa, has a record of 35-4 record with 19 KOs.

Ancajas, holder of a 25-1 mark with 16 KOs, has been sparring with former world contender Drian Francisco under Jimenez’ careful watch.

Mike Koncz, the Canadian adviser of Manny Pacquiao, is lending a hand in close coordination with US-based matchmaker Sean Gibbons as they partner with ReJoy Promotions in bringing back big-time boxing to the former Portuguese colony.

Ancajas, 24, crowned himself IBF 115-lb king September by dominating Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo in Taguig.

Rodriguez traveled to the country in 2013 and fought and lost to Milan Melindo at the Araneta Coliseum.

Jimenez feels that another strong showing by Ancajas will make him the target of marquee fights that promise to bring in the big bucks.

Related

comments