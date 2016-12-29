NBA: Butler buzzer-beater hands Bulls victory

CHICAGO (AP) – Jimmy Butler matched his season high with 40 points and hit a 20-footer at the buzzer roughly five minutes after being helped off the court with an apparent injury Wednesday night to give the Chicago Bulls a 101-99 comeback victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Butler scored nine points in the final 2 1/2 minutes to rally Chicago. He finished 11 for 11 from the free throw line and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Bulls overcame a seven-point deficit in the final three minutes for their second consecutive win.



With just more than five minutes left, Butler came down on the foot of Brooklyn guard Randy Foye and had to be helped off the court.

Dwyane Wade had 16 points before leaving early in the fourth quarter with a migraine.

Brook Lopez had 33 points – including a career-high five 3-pointers – as the Nets dropped their 12th straight road game.

WARRIORS 121, RAPTORS 111

Kevin Durant scored 22 points and matched his season best with 17 rebounds as Golden State held off Toronto.

Stephen Curry had 28 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, and Klay Thompson scored 21 for the Warriors. Durant also had seven assists and five blocks.

Upset with themselves for blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose 109-108 at Cleveland in an NBA Finals rematch on Christmas, the Warriors took it out on Toronto three days later.

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points and became Toronto’s career scoring leader (10,290), passing Chris Bosh’s 10,275 points. But the Raptors had their franchise-record, seven-game road winning streak snapped.

Golden State has gone 119 straight regular-season games without losing back-to-back contests since April 2015 and has won 15 in a row after a defeat, going 5-0 this season.

SPURS 119, SUNS 98

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and San Antonio defeated Phoenix without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard.

After trailing by as many as 10 points, San Antonio forced seven turnovers while outscoring Phoenix 30-16 in the final quarter to capture its sixth straight win at home.

Tony Parker added 20 points and Pau Gasol had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who played without Leonard for the first time this season. The 6-foot-7 forward, who had a stomach virus, was replaced in the lineup by Kyle Anderson.

PELICANS 102, CLIPPERS 98

Anthony Davis highlighted a 20-point performance with a soaring, one-handed, alley-oop dunk during a pivotal fourth-quarter spurt, and the suddenly surging New Orleans Pelicans beat Los Angeles.

HAWKS 102, KNICKS 98, OT

Dennis Schroder scored 27 points, Dwight Howard added 16 points and 22 rebounds, and Atlanta took advantage of Carmelo Anthony’s second-quarter ejection to beat New York in overtime.

Derrick Rose finished with 26 points for New York, but the star point guard fell as he was dribbling near the Knicks’ basket and lost his footing with 6 seconds left in overtime and Atlanta leading by one.

Schroder followed with a pair of free throws to make it 100-97. Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 24 points, was fouled as he shot a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, but made just one of three free throws to end the suspense.

HORNETS 120, MAGIC 101

Kemba Walker scored 21 points, Nicolas Batum had 20 and Charlotte used a huge third quarter to rout Orlando.

WIZARDS 111, PACERS 105

John Wall had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington held off Indiana despite playing the second half without Bradley Beal.

BUCKS 119, PISTONS 94

Jabari Parker scored 31 points and Giannis Antetokuompo had 23 points and eight rebounds as Milwaukee beat Detroit.

NUGGETS 105, TIMBERWOLVES 103

Wilson Chandler scored 17 points and delivered a key block in the final seconds, helping Denver hang on to beat Minnesota.

